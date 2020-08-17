Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Baltimore Ravens ( 3:38 )

Dez Bryant is determined to get back into the NFL, and it appears he might get a shot to achieve that mission in 2020. The record-setting former star receiver of the Dallas Cowboys has been absent from play since suffering a torn Achilles in November 2018, shortly after signing with the New Orleans Saints following an unexpected release from the Cowboys in April. Bryant has been back to full health for some time now, but opted to initially sit out a bit longer as he worked through admitted battles with depression and anxiety. Later in 2019, he declared himself ready to return, and lobbied teams -- specifically the Cowboys -- to give him a shot, and the Baltimore Ravens have again come knocking.

The three-time Pro Bowler will reportedly head to Baltimore for a workout, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, as the team has shown interest for a second time in Bryant. The first came immediately after he was shown the door in Dallas, when the Ravens offered Bryant a multi-year deal, but he turned it down at the time -- ahead of signing a one-year deal with the Saints.

Bryant's reasoning at the time was simple, as he noted in January.

"[The Ravens] didn't want that [version of] Dez Bryant," he wrote in response to a Ravens fan who pointed out the aforementioned previous offer. "I wasn't there mentally."

He is now though, and despite his wish to return "home" to the Cowboys, he listed the Ravens as one of three "dream" destinations in his bid to return to the NFL.

"My dream goals: I want to suit up in the blue and silver, the black and gold or black and purple," he said.

It's to be determined how the workout will end with the Ravens, but it's a loaded offense that could become that much more so if Bryant is added, considering he is again in great physical form and champing at the bit to help however he can. He stated long ago he no longer wishes to be a starter, but instead a contributor, which could serve coach John Harbaugh and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson quite well.

"I'm feeling good," a smiling Bryant said in a recent off-the-cuff interview with Mike Doocy of Fox 4 Dallas earlier this offseason. "I'm just grinding. I'm just working and trying to get back to it. I love it. My vibe's right.

"I'm just trying to get back on that field and make some plays. I miss scoring touchdowns."