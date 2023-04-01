Former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay has signed a deal to join the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons, according to NFL Media. The financial terms of Lindsay's deal were not immediately disclosed.

The 28-year-old has bounced around the NFL in recent years after bursting onto the scene as an undrafted rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2018. He split time between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in 2021 and then saw action in just three games last season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, primarily being slotted as a practice squad player.

Lindsay saw the bulk of his work in Week 5 following an injury to Indy's starting running back Jonathan Taylor. He was activated onto the game-day roster and rushed for 40 yards on 11 carries and caught three of his four targets for 14 yards in a win over the Broncos.

Lindsay has shown that he can be a capable piece to a backfield throughout his NFL career. The Colorado product produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Broncos in 2018 and 2019. During his Pro Bowl campaign as a rookie, Lindsay totaled 1,278 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns, which are both career-highs.

This stint in the XFL should allow Lindsay to put fresh tape out there for prospective NFL teams, which would hopefully lead to him latching on with a club heading into training camp later this summer. Lindsay joins a Sea Dragons team that is second in the XFL in rushing and owns a 5-2 overall record, which is second in the XFL North standings behind the undefeated D.C. Defenders.