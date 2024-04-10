Former Baltimore Ravens star Terrell Suggs was arrested Tuesday in Arizona, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced, and the longtime NFL standout faces charges of assault and offense against public order.

Suggs, 41, made an initial court appearance early Wednesday over allegations of instigating a road-rage incident in Scottsdale, according to 3TV (Arizona's Family). The judge reportedly ordered a supervised release for Suggs.

While Suggs is best known for his long run with the Ravens, he has strong ties to the Arizona area, starring for Hamilton High School in Chandler before attending Arizona State. He also had a one-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler, Suggs is one of the most accomplished defensive players in NFL history. Drafted 10th overall by Baltimore in 2003, he officially ranks eighth among all-time players in career sacks (139) and had seven different seasons with double-digit sacks. A former Defensive Player of the Year who was also inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor, he retired in 2020 following a brief stint with the title-winning Kansas City Chiefs.