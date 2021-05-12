It's been more than a month since veteran cornerback Steven Nelson requested and received his release from the Steelers. While the free agent has yet to find a new home ahead of the 2021 season, it's not been for a lack of interest. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, at least 14 teams have inquired about a potential Nelson deal, with the Bears, Bills and Eagles among those expressing interest.

Nelson doesn't appear to be on the verge of signing anywhere, as Fowler reports he's content being "patient waiting for (the) right fit and opportunity." Translation: He's also holding out for a better contract. But plenty of clubs are in the market for veteran corner depth, with Buffalo, Chicago and Philadelphia joining the Bengals and Texans among more than a dozen interested parties. It's possible Nelson could narrow his potential landing spots closer to training camp this summer.

Originally a third-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2015, Nelson spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City. After logging a career-high four interceptions in 2018, the Oregon State product inked a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Pittsburgh to start opposite Joe Haden. The veteran was speculated as a potential salary cap casualty entering 2021 before requesting a return to the open market.