Former NFL linebacker Clark Haggans has died at 46 years old, a spokesperson from the Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed on Wednesday. The cause of death has not yet been released.

The news was first reported on Tuesday night by Pittsburgh radio host Colin Dunlap.

Haggans entered the NFL in 2000 when he was drafted in the fifth round by the Steelers out of Colorado State. He spent his first eight seasons in Pittsburgh, winning a Super Bowl during his time in black and gold.

One of his biggest career highlights was sacking opposing quarterback Matt Hasselbeck on the first drive of Super Bowl XL. The Steelers went on to win the 2005 championship 21-10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The linebacker was a starter in his last four seasons with the Steelers and in total had 332 tackles, 32.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception in Pittsburgh.

After his time in Pittsburgh, he played with the Arizona Cardinals from 2008 to 2011, reaching a Super Bowl with them as well in the 2008 season, but losing to his former team 27-23. In his one season with the San Francisco 49ers he reached his third Super Bowl. The 49ers lost the 2012 championship 34-31 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Haggans retired from the NFL in 2013, finishing with 520 tackles and 46.5 sacks.

His impact in Colorado State was recognized in 2015 when he was inducted in the school's hall of fame. Haggans holds the school record with 33 career sacks.