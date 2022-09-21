The New York Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016, but not everything is perfect for first-year head coach Brian Daboll just yet. It remains to be seen if quarterback Daniel Jones can prove he's a legitimate franchise signal-caller, and then, there's the wide receiver issue.

The Giants appear to have two legitimate starters on paper in veteran Kenny Golladay and second-year wideout Kadarius Toney, but neither has played much through the first two games of the regular season. In fact, Richie James has been the No. 1 wideout in New York, as he's caught a team-leading 10 passes for 110 yards. Sterling Shepard is behind him with eight catches for 105 yards, and former practice-squader David Sills played a career-high 67 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. These players may not be the top dogs moving forward, however, as it appears the Giants are looking to add at the position.

Per Pro Football Network, Daboll has been FaceTiming with free agent wide receivers. No specific names were mentioned in the report, but this development obviously gives Giants fans hopes that star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. could potentially be interested in a reunion. Apart from OBJ, there are some interesting names out on the open market. T.Y. Hilton is still available, speedster Will Fuller hasn't been signed yet, and while he just retired, Emmanuel Sanders is someone who worked with Daboll in Buffalo.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Giants are interested in adding a wide receiver. As for why Golladay played just two offensive snaps on Sunday, Pro Football Network reports that the Giants are playing the guys they are high on -- the players who this staff believes fit their system the best. One source told PFN that Golladay isn't going to play just because he's on a huge contract.

"It's a bad contract, and they inherited Kenny," a league source told PFN. "Brian and Joe aren't going to just play a guy because he makes a lot of money. He's not their guy. They're playing their guys. It is what it is."

His lack of snaps is also reportedly not related to his attitude or his work ethic. This weird wide receiver rotation the Giants are employing appears to have more to do with the coaching staff, and the competition they are trying to foster at the position as they continue to mold their offense.