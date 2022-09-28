Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys' pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night.

After being in attendance for the Giants' Week 3 game against the Cowboys -- one where he saw several of his old teammates go into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime -- Taylor gave a postgame shoutout to Micah Parsons on Twitter, calling the Cowboys linebacker "special" in a personal note that Parsons reciprocated.

Knowing full well that praising a Cowboy ruffled Giants fans' feathers after a 23-16 loss, Taylor followed up with another message for his own team's fans: "Ayy relax I knew this would rile you guys up," he wrote. "Big Blue Nation we'll be back.."

What makes the Parsons to Taylor comparisons sting for Giants fans is that the Giants were in a position to draft Parsons in 2021, but chose not to. With Parsons still on the board, the Giants opted to trade down from the No. 11 overall pick to No. 20, taking talented but enigmatic wide receiver Kadarius Toney while Parsons was taken with the No. 12 pick by their division rival.

The decision came back to haunt the Giants on Monday night, as Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys' defensive line brutalized quarterback Daniel Jones and beat rookie right tackle Evan Neal, who gave up three sacks, like a drum. Meanwhile, the Giants defense -- including much-hyped rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux -- failed to generate any sort of pass rush against Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush.