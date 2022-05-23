We already know New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux can play football, but how is he on the pitching mound? The defensive end was a guest at Yankee Stadium and was invited to throw the first pitch before Game 2 of the doubleheader between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

Thibodeaux was sporting a Yankees No. 5 jersey, after his own football number, and wore a Yankees hat as well to support the home team.

Take a look at his pitch:

Thibodeaux seemed excited about the opportunity, tweeting before the game, "Throwing the first pitch at the @Yankees game Tonight!!!"

The crowd stood up and cheered as the Giants rookie got ready to throw the ceremonial first pitch. The 21-year-old's pitch was a little high, so maybe he should stick to football, but the crowd still loved his performance.

Thibodeaux was taken out of Oregon with the No. 5 overall pick. He is a solid pick and a pass-rusher who proved himself in college. His resume includes winning Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2020 and 2021. He was also the first defensive player in Ducks program history to be named a unanimous All-American.

Thibodeaux has been making his rounds in New York sports, and was also at the Rangers game this week. The Yankees went on to lose both games of the doubleheader, the first 3-1 and the second 5-0.