Giants, Odell Beckham agree to five-year extension worth up to $95 million

The Odell Beckham contract standoff that's surprisingly lacked fireworks has reached its expected conclusion, one that involves the New York Giants handing bags of money to Beckham in exchange for the prime of his football career.

On Monday afternoon, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones and Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants and Beckham were closing in on a five-year extension that would make Beckham the highest-paid receiver in football. Not long after, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the deal has been agreed to. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the deal averages $18 million per year ($90 million total) with another $5 million in escalators, bringing its total value to $95 million. $41 million is guaranteed with $65 million guaranteed for injury.

It's the largest contract for a receiver in NFL history.

Neither the team nor the player have officially confirmed the report, but a quick look at Giants receiver Sterling Shepard's Instagram story provides confirmation that Beckham and his teammates are definitely excited about something.

When the deal does become official, Beckham will be signing a lucrative contract that is entirely deserved. Beckham, still only 25, has been in the NFL since 2014, when the Giants drafted him in the first round. He's proceeded to catch 313 passes for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns. Since 2014, even though he's missed 17 possible games in that span, he ranks eighth in receptions, seventh in receiving yards, and second in touchdown catches. On a per game basis, he's averaging 94.1 receiving yards. Only Antonio Brown and Julio Jones have averaged more receiving yards per game since 2014.

To be clear, Beckham is a top-five receiver in all of football, the kind of receiver capable of single-handedly dragging a team to the postseason. But under his rookie contract, Beckham was set to earn a little less than $8.5 million, which would've been the 22nd highest cap hit among receivers in 2018, setting up the contract standoff that ended Monday.

In the offseason, it was reported that Beckham wanted to get paid like a quarterback. On Monday, after Beckham spent the summer practicing with the team instead of holding out, Beckham got the deal he wanted, and the Giants made sure their best player is properly compensated for his remarkable skill-set.

It's difficult to view this as anything other than a win-win for the player and team. A year ago, when Beckham lost his season to an ankle injury, the Giants saw just how low their offense could sink without him. They couldn't afford to lose a receiver like him.

So, they paid him the money he deserves.