Giants owners are 'upset' with ugly 2017 season, but won't be firing Ben McAdoo

Ben McAdoo might not be the Giants' coach in 2018, but it sounds like his job is definitely safe until at least the end of the 2017 season.

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch released a statement on Monday announcing that they will be holding on to McAdoo at least through the end of the year.

"Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support," the statement said. "We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are."

When you have to make a midseason announcement that you're not firing your coach, you know things aren't going well.

The Giants' season basically reached rock bottom on Sunday when the lost 31-21 to a 49ers team that had gone into the game 0-9. Before that game was played, Pro Football Talk reported that there had been talk in "league circles" that McAdoo would be dumped on Monday if the Giants lost.

Despite the team's 1-8 start, Tisch and Mara have reassured McAdoo that he'll be around through the end of the year.

"Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season," the co-owners continued in their statement. "It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

The only upside for McAdoo here is that the Tisch and Mara seemed to have left the door slightly open for a possible return in 2018.

The Giants have arguably been the most disappointing team in the NFL this year. After making the playoffs in 2016 with an 11-5 record, they had high hopes for 2017. As a matter of fact, hopes were so high during the preseason that Jason Pierre-Paul actually said he could envision the Giants going undefeated.

That vision went up flames after Week 1 though, following a 19-3 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants' season has been hampered by injuries, with a total of 17 players on injured reserve, including Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and starting center Weston Richburg.

The team's poor record wasn't the only reason that McAdoo's job security had come into question over the past week. After the team's 51-17 loss to the Rams in Week 9, a report came out that suggested that McAdoo had lost the locker room, although several Giants players did quickly come to his defense.

At 1-8, things aren't going to get much easier for the Giants going forward with games against the Chiefs, Redskins, Raiders and Cowboys coming over the next four weeks.