Tyrod Taylor is back at practice for the Giants, designated to return from injured reserve. But rookie Tommy DeVito will get the nod as New York's starting quarterback when the team hosts the Packers in Week 14, coach Brian Daboll told reporters Tuesday.

DeVito, 25, has started the Giants' last three games, initially taking the field in Week 9 to relieve injured starter Daniel Jones. Taylor, meanwhile, has been sidelined since Week 8 with a rib injury, which he sustained while filling in for Jones.

Taylor is the far more experienced of the two backups, with 56 career starts under his belt. He also found some success in his two full starts in place of Jones, overseeing a 1-1 stretch in which he threw two touchdowns and avoided any turnovers.

DeVito, however, has thrown six TDs and just one pick in a 2-1 stretch as the starter, leading the Giants to back-to-back wins over the Commanders and Patriots. Undrafted out of Illinois this year, his moxie has made him an immediate fan favorite in New York.

Technically, the Giants (4-8) aren't out of the wild-card race in the NFC playoff picture, but they'll need a win over the upstart Packers (6-6) on Monday night to keep pace with other contenders. It's unclear yet if Taylor will officially be activated to serve as the backup for Week 14 -- he has three weeks to be elevated from IR, or else he'll be required to sit out the remainder of the season. But the Giants recently released reserve Matt Barkley, suggesting Taylor's return to the depth chart is only a matter of time.