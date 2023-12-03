Tommy DeVito has only played in five NFL games, but the Giants quarterback is already a fan favorite. As reported by the New York Post, DeVito's jersey sales spiked 1,200% after he led the Giants to a win over the New England Patriots last week.

DeVito became the first rookie to start at quarterback for the Giants in the modern draft era in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants ended up losing that one, but they got the job done under DeVito's leadership against the Washington Commanders and most recently the Patriots.

"Since Sunday his jersey is the top-selling player on the Giants, and his sales spiked 1,200% on Sunday versus Saturday after the win," an NFL spokesperson told the New York Post. "This is for sales across the Fanatics network of sites, including the Giants online store."

The No. 15 jersey is priced at $129.99 and is listed as "Most Popular in Men Jerseys" on the Fanatics website.

DeVito went 18-of-26 for 246 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Giants' 31-19 win over the Commanders. DeVito then completed 17 of his 25 passing attempts for 191 yards and a touchdown as his team beat the Patriots, 10-7.

But DeVito's stats are not the only reason fans have grown fond of him. The New Jersey native embraces his Italian heritage, and he proudly displays it with his iconic pinched fingers celebration.

The Commanders allegedly offered DeVito significantly more money than the Giants after he went undrafted in April. However, he wanted to play for his hometown team and turned down Washington's offer. His time with the Giants has been a bit of roller coster as he was waived in late August and later re-signed to the practice squad. DeVito finally made his debut on Oct. 29 against the New York Jets because of a Tyrod Taylor injury.

DeVito and the Giants will hope to improve their 4-8 record when they host the Packers on Dec. 11.