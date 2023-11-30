Life is pretty good right now for Tommy DeVito. The 25-year-old has a winning record as the New York Giants' starting quarterback and has become the talk of the Big Apple in the process.

Coincidentally, DeVito's first two wins as a starting quarterback came against two teams that were interested in signing him. DeVito's agent recently told NFL Media that the Washington Commanders offered him significantly more money than the Giants after DeVito went undrafted. But the chance to play for his hometown team and for Brian Daboll and his coaching staff was what ultimately led to DeVito signing with Big Blue.

The Patriots also inquired about signing DeVito after he didn't make New York's initial 53-man roster. But once again, DeVito stayed in New York, who started the regular season on the Giants' practice squad.

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 62.9 YDs 697 TD 7 INT 3 YD/Att 6.64 View Profile

DeVito got his chance to shine when starters Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor went down with injuries earlier this season. DeVito made his NFL debut against the Jets on Oct. 29, threw his first career touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders one week later and made his first career start against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12.

After having so-so success up until that point, DeVito had a breakout game against the Commanders on Nov. 19. Facing the team that initially wanted him, DeVito went 18 of 26 for 246 yards and three touchdowns while getting his first win as an NFL starting quarterback. He followed that performance up with another solid performance during last Sunday's win over New England.

DeVito's rise has created a positive boost for a Giants club that was sorely in need of one.

"He comes in with the right mentality," running Saquon Barkley recently said of the rookie QB, via The Athletic. "He's a confident dude from Jersey, so I'm excited and happy for that."