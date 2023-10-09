The New York Giants dropped their third straight game Sunday, falling to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins 31-16. The offense has struggled in Year 2 of the Brian Daboll era, as the Giants became just the sixth team since 1991 to fail to score a single first-half offensive touchdown through five games.

To add on to New York's struggles, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter Sunday when he was hit from behind by Andrew Van Ginkel. Jones told reporters after the game that his neck is sore, and a Monday MRI would reveal more details about the issue. NFL Media reported that there's hope Jones avoided serious injury.

There was apparently a dramatic moment on the sideline after Jones was injured, where Saquon Barkley, who was inactive with his ankle injury, felt it necessary to stand up for his quarterback and against his detractors.

Check out what happened, here (NSFW):

After the video made the rounds on social media, Barkley responded and explained what he was doing. He was standing up for his quarterback.

"Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I'm not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt," Barkley wrote on X. "Buddy knew he was in the wrong."

Jones has had a tough start to the 2023 season, averaging a career-low 176.8 passing yards with just two touchdown passes compared to six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead. Now, he might be forced to miss some time with this neck injury.

This is not the first time a Giants player has fired back at fans this season. Last week, right tackle Evan Neal called out "booers" of the Giants as fair-weather fans, and suggested they "flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere." Neal later apologized for his comments after they went viral.