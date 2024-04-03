The New York Giants won two of their first 10 games before finishing with a 6-11 record last season. Head coach Brian Daboll's seat got a little hotter after exceeding expectations in Year 1. The organization has been linked to top quarterback prospects, but former first-round selection Daniel Jones is entrenched as the starter for now. In this scenario, we are operating as though New York is unable to move up the board for a quarterback.
Here are team needs, picks currently controlled in the 2024 NFL Draft and one potential outcome for the NFC East franchise:
Team needs: IOL, WR, RB, LB, S, CB, QB
2024 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 6
- Round 2: Pick 47 (from Seahawks)
- Round 3: Pick 70
- Round 4: Pick 107
- Round 5: Pick 166 (from 49ers via Panthers)
- Round 6: Pick 183
Giants seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Malik Nabers may be the best wide receiver in this draft class when it is all said and done. His skill set allows him to line up in a variety of positions and he has great body control to make plays down the field after the catch. His addition to that wide receiver room would give New York its first No. 1 wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. departed.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 2, Pick 47
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Tyler Nubin is a smart, instinctual safety with great ball production throughout his collegiate career. As the Giants look to fill the void left by Xavier McKinney, who signed with the Packers in free agency, Nubin as potentially the best option available. With two explosive pass rushers, New York can potentially benefit from a rangy playmaker on the backend.
Round 3, Pick 70
Cooper Beebe IOL
Kansas State • Sr • 6'4" / 335 lbs
New York drafted center John Michael Schmitz in the first round a year ago and it is unlikely that they move on from right tackle Evan Neal right now. The best way to upgrade the offensive line would be to identify a few long-term starters at guard. Cooper Beebe plays with a mean streak and could be the tone setter for that entire unit.
Round 4, Pick 107
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 292 lbs
A'Shawn Robinson is gone and Rakeem Nunez-Roches will turn 31 years old in a matter of months. Justin Eboigbe is a physical interior defender who throws blockers around as though they were children. As New York works to identify some viable future solutions next to Dexter Lawrence, Eboigbe is a good candidate.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 5, Pick 166
Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
New York drafted Tre Hawkins and Deonte Banks in 2023. While those two have a place on the roster, it does not preclude the Giants from adding competition to that other starting boundary position. Dwight McGlothern is a long defender who I could personally see developing into an NFL starter.
Round 6, Pick 183
Elijah Klein OL
UTEP • Sr • 6'4" / 319 lbs
The selection of Elijah Klein is just adding depth to the interior offensive line. Klein has good athleticism and some positional flexibility. He is another who finishes plays and would push teammates during practice.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.