The New York Giants won two of their first 10 games before finishing with a 6-11 record last season. Head coach Brian Daboll's seat got a little hotter after exceeding expectations in Year 1. The organization has been linked to top quarterback prospects, but former first-round selection Daniel Jones is entrenched as the starter for now. In this scenario, we are operating as though New York is unable to move up the board for a quarterback.

Here are team needs, picks currently controlled in the 2024 NFL Draft and one potential outcome for the NFC East franchise:

Team needs: IOL, WR, RB, LB, S, CB, QB

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 6

Round 2: Pick 47 (from Seahawks)

Round 3: Pick 70

Round 4: Pick 107

Round 5: Pick 166 (from 49ers via Panthers)

Round 6: Pick 183



For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

Giants seven-round mock draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.