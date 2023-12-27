While it was a fun ride, Tommy DeVito's run as the New York Giants' quarterback is over, at least for the time being. Big Blue will instead start Tyrod Taylor at quarterback for their Week 17 matchup with the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Taylor replaced DeVito during New York's 33-25 loss to the Eagles this past Monday. DeVito threw for just 55 yards on 9 of 16 passing before he was pulled at halftime with the Giants trailing 20-3. While Taylor statistically wasn't much better, he did throw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton that made it a five-point game with just over five minuets left.

"Just try to spark the team," Giants coach Brian Daboll said when asked about the switch. "I don't really have anything else to add than did it to try to spark the team."

DeVito was one of the NFL's biggest storylines over the past month, when he won three straight starts that included a come-from-behind win over the Packers on December 11. But he struggled the following week in a 24-6 loss in New Orleans and continued to struggle on Monday before being pulled.

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 63.6 YDs 1087 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.18 View Profile

Taylor, a former Pro Bowler whose injury earlier this season led to DeVito getting his opportunity to play, is 1-2 as the Giants' starting quarterback this season. He threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns during the Giants' 14-7 win over the Commanders back on October 22.

Tyrod Taylor NYG • QB • #2 CMP% 61.7 YDs 725 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 6.78 View Profile

New York (5-10) made things interesting in recent weeks before its recent losing skid knocked them out of playoff contention. Injuries, including a season-ending one to starting quarterback Daniel Jones on Nov. 9, have played a big role in New York's disappointing season.