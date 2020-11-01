The surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to avoid a misstep when they visit MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Tom Brady and a relentless defense have the Bucs (5-2) looking like one of the league's top teams after routs of the Packers and Raiders the past two weeks. The Giants (1-6) blew a 21-10 lead against the Eagles to fall 22-21 in Week 7, and while the defense has played well, quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense have been struggling.

Giants vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -12.5

Giants vs. Buccaneers over-under: 45

Giants vs. Buccaneers money line: Tampa Bay -700, New York +500

TB: Had a 100-yard rusher in four of seven games, led by Ronald Jones' three.

NYG: QB Daniel Jones has rushed for a team-high 295 yards, averaging 9.5 per carry.

Why the Bucs can cover

Tampa Bay is 4-0 against the spread in its past four after accumulating more than 350 total yards in its previous game, and Brady threw for 369 yards and four TDs last week in Las Vegas. The Bucs have scored 83 total points in the past two games, and receiver Mike Evans has 25 receptions and six touchdowns. Slot man Scotty Miller leads the team with 365 yards, while tight end Rob Gronkowski has 10 catches for 140 yards and two TDs the past two weeks.

The Bucs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as road favorites, and they also can get it done on the ground. Running back Ronald Jones is fourth in the NFL with 506 rushing yards, while Leonard Fournette is a big-play threat.

The defense also is loaded with talent, leading the league in run defense (66 per game) and allowing 20.3 points per game (ninth in the NFL). The unit also has forced 12 turnovers, with corner Carlton Davis getting three of the team's eight interceptions.

Why the Giants can cover

New York is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games as an underdog, while its past three losses have been by a combined five points. The defense ranks eighth against the run (105 yards per game) and allows 24.9 points per game (14th in the league). The unit has 18 sacks and has forced nine turnovers, with Kyler Fackrell and Leonard Williams posting three sacks apiece and Blake Martinez getting two. Martinez is a tackling machine, ranking second in the league with 73.

The Giants are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up loss, and Jones has been under duress but has thrown for 1,410 yards and has several strong receiving options. Tight end Evan Engram has been a key contributor, catching 26 passes, while Darius Slayton (27 receptions, three TDs) is a big-play threat. Wideouts Golden Tate (20 catches) and Sterling Shepard (14) keep the chains moving.

