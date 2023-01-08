An NFC East showdown is on tap Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) host the New York Giants (9-6-1). Sunday's contest will air on CBS and Paramount+ and matches up teams with differing motivations. Philadelphia can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket with a victory, while a loss could drop it to as low as the No. 5 seed. Meanwhile, New York is entrenched as the No. 6 seed in the NFL playoff picture with a win or loss.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Philadelphia as a 16.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 42.

Eagles vs. Giants date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Eagles vs. Giants time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Giants TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Giants vs. Eagles

Before tuning into Sunday's Eagles vs. Giants game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Giants vs. Eagles, the model is backing New York to cover the spread. No team has covered more often than New York this year, as its 12 against the spread wins are tied for the most in the league. That includes three straight ATS victories and covers in five of its last six games.

While Philadelphia has more to play for, the Eagles are also dealing with key injuries that could cancel out whichever Giants starters don't play. Tackle Lane Johnson will remain out, while Jalen Hurts is expected to return from his shoulder injury but be limited. If Philly had already wrapped up the No. 1 seed, Hurts would likely not even suit up, so he could run less than normal to avoid additional hits to his shoulder.

The Eagles have failed to cover in their last three games, and all of those were single-digit NFL spreads. This is a massive number and the model sees New York as making this more competitive than a two-plus-touchdown game. The Giants are projected to cover almost 60% of the time.

