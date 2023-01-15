After multi-year absences from the postseason, a pair of teams will return to the NFL playoff bracket and meet on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 as the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) host the New York Giants (9-7-1). Minnesota last made the postseason in 2019 but capitalized on the Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson connection to win the NFC North and clinch the No. 3 seed in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. Meanwhile, New York's postseason drought extended back to 2016, but improved consistency from Daniel Jones and better health from Saquon Barkley allowed the team to capture a Wild Card berth and enter the 2023 NFL playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by three points in the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 48. Before entering any Giants vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Giants vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Giants vs. Vikings over/under: 48 points

Giants vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -165, New York +140

MIN: Over has hit in six of last seven Vikings games

NYG: Giants are 7-1 against the spread on the road

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants feature one of the league's most effective rushing attacks. In fact, New York is averaging 148.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. After dealing with injuries over the past two seasons, running back Saquon Barkley has been a steady workhorse for the Giants.

Barkley finished the regular season with 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has secured 57 receptions for 338 yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones is also dangerous with his legs, having rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs. He's also limited his mistakes this season, throwing five interceptions overall and just one in his final six outings. See which team to pick here.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota has as balanced an offense as there is in the NFL, as Jefferson led the league in receiving yards (1,809), while Dalvin Cook finished sixth in rushing yards (1,173). That made the Vikings one of just three teams with players in the top 10 of both categories. Additionally, Minnesota's second-leading receiver, Adam Thielen (716 yards), had nearly as many yards as New York's leading receiver (Darius Slaton, 724 yards), which points to the lack of receiving threats on the Giants.

Home-field advantage should be a factor on Sunday since the Vikings have won nine of their last 10 games at U.S. Bank Stadium. That includes a Week 16 win over the Giants, and New York lost four of its last five road contests. You have to go back to Week 1 to find the last time New York scored more than two touchdowns in a road game, so it's facing an uphill battle against a Vikings team that averaged 27 points per game at home. See which team to pick here.

