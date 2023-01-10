The New York Giants (9-7-1) will play their first postseason game in six years when they visit the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) on Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Under first-year coach Brian Daboll, the Giants are the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, while Minnesota won the NFC North and is the No. 3 seed. These teams squared off just three weeks ago, also in Minnesota, and the home team prevailed 27-24. The Vikings have won each of the last four meetings between the clubs, but New York has won two of three postseason matchups.

Giants vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -3

Giants vs. Vikings over/under: 48.5 points

Giants vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -165, New York +140

MIN: Over has hit in six of last seven Vikings games

NYG: Giants are 7-1 against the spread on the road

Why the Giants can cover

No team has been as successful against the number as the Giants this season, as they've gone a league-best 13-4 against the spread. Their 76.5% win percentage is the best by any team ATS since the 2016 New England Patriots (84.2%). New York's 10 underdog covers are the most in the NFL, while their 7-1 ATS road record is also tops in the league.

New York's 16 turnovers are the second-fewest in the league and holding onto the ball allows for extended and extra possessions. Meanwhile, on defense, the Giants tighten up when it matters the most as they have top-five marks on third down and in the red zone.

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings knocked off the Giants at home in Week 16, Minnesota's fourth straight victory over New York. Three of the four came by double-digits and Minnesota's average margin of victory in those contests is 16.8 points.

Minnesota didn't stumble to 13 wins on accident, as its offense is elite, ranking in the top eight in points and yards. The team put up 27 points per game at home, while the Giants failed to eclipse 27 points in any of their eight away games. The differences between the two teams are apparent in their respective passing games, as Kirk Cousins had nearly twice as many touchdowns (29) as Daniel Jones (15).

