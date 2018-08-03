Green Bay Packers training camp 2018 news, roster: Insider reveals who wins starting RB

Only one Green Bay Packers running back, Eddie Lacy (2013, 2014), has hit the 1,000-yard mark since 2009. It's been a committee approach since then, but this year's Packers offense has the potential to produce huge numbers by a running back due to a large volume of red-zone opportunities. There will be a furious competition at Green Bay Packers training camp for the starting job, and the winner will have league-winning upside in fantasy.



Mattek knows the top three rushers from 2017 -- Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery -- all return in 2018. But none clearly separated from the pack last year.



Williams led the way with 153 carries, but only averaged 3.6 yards per attempt on his way to 556 yards and four scores. Jones was far more efficient with 448 yards on 81 carries, while Montgomery, a converted receiver, had 71 carries for 273 yards in eight appearances in an injury-shortened campaign.



Jones will start the season on a two-game suspension, while Williams and Montgomery must prove they can be dependable, every-down backs to make a big Fantasy impact.



"Handicapping the race right now, I rank them Williams (dependable, non-fumbler), Montgomery, and then Jones for Fantasy," Mattek told SportsLine. "And I think it's likely to stay that way unless Williams plays himself out of a job."



