Here's how the Bills and Steelers helped two brothers make 2018 NFL Draft history

If you want your kid to play in the NFL one day, you might want to let him live with the Edmunds family because it seems that they've done a good job of raising future NFL draft picks.

Two members of the family -- Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds -- made history on Thursday when they became the first set of brothers ever to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. That's right, one family produced two first round picks in a development that was a total 'surprise' to at least one of the brothers.

Going into the draft, it was pretty much universally agreed that Tremaine Edmunds was going to be a first-round pick, and as it turned out, he was. As a matter of fact, the Bills wanted him so badly that they ended up making a trade to move up so they could grab him with the 16th overall pick.

For the Edmunds family, that was supposed to be the end of the night, but then along came a surprise: The Steelers decided to draft Terrell with the 28th overall pick in a move that actually left the former Virginia Tech safety somewhat stunned.

Terrell had no idea he was going to be taken in the first round.

"I was surprised, honestly [to be picked]" Terrell told ESPN.com. "I'm ready. I'm telling you I'm ready."

Tremaine sounded pretty pumped to see his brother go in the first round.

"Man, it was great," Tremaine said. "Definitely to see my other brother get drafted tonight, it was a big time relief for my whole family. I know everybody's excited and I'm excited. It's a long time coming, but we can finally say that we made it."

The craziest part of the entire story might be the fact that Terrell wasn't even supposed to attend the draft. Terrell wasn't technically invited by the NFL, but he ended up at AT&T Stadium as a guest of Tremaine, who was invited, since he was expected to be a first-round pick.

The fact that Terrell ended up attending the draft allowed the brothers to be part of the awesome photo below.

The Steelers decision to draft Tremaine allowed the family to make history. Before 2018, no set of brothers had ever been selected in the first round. As a matter of fact, before this year, the closest a set of brothers came to holding that distinction was in 2004, when Shawn Andrews (first round to the Eagles) and his brother Stacy (fourth round to the Bengals) were both selected. Tiki and Ronde Barber were also high draft picks in 1997, but they went in the second and third rounds, which isn't quite as impressive as what the Edmunds pulled off this year.

"It's a blessing for my family overall," Terrell said. "It didn't matter where [Tremaine] went and I went. I'm thankful to everyone for supporting us all the way."

Of course, maybe we shouldn't be shocked by any of this, because, the Edmunds have slowly turned into the first family of professional football. As a matter of fact, they actually have ANOTHER brother currently in the NFL. Trey Edmunds played in all 16 games for the Saints last season after signing as an undrafted free agent in May.

Oh, and the football bloodlines don't end there. Ferrell Edmunds is the dad of the three Edmunds boys, and he spent seven years in the NFL after being selected by the Dolphins in the third round of the 1988 draft. The elder Edmunds scored 12 touchdowns and played in a total of four playoff games in a career that also included two Pro Bowl appearances.