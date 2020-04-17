Here's why Brett Favre commends Tom Brady greatly for taking 'leap of faith' with Buccaneers

Many are still not over the fact that legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady elected to take his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, and it's a decision that may be debated for years to come. Why now? Was it something to do with his relationship with Bill Belichick? Why in the world did he choose the Buccaneers?

Brady is not the first elite quarterback to switch teams late in his career, however. After 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre went back on his decision to retire and was traded to the New York Jets. After one season in the AFC East, he returned to the NFC North -- this time a member of the rival Minnesota Vikings. On Friday, Favre joined CBS Sports HQ to discuss Brady's decision to leave the only NFL home he had ever known, and voiced the support he had for his friend's decision.

"Regardless of what happens, it's his decision," Favre said. "I commend him greatly for that decision -- not necessarily for leaving but for taking that leap of faith, and you know what, I think what he's done in New England -- we may not see in our generation ever again, the dominant play that he has shown for so long and just the durability has been unbelievable."

Favre also revealed why he believes Brady chose to play for a team other than the Patriots -- something everyone has been wondering.

"I know Tom real well," Favre said. "We talked a little bit about it but I think more than anything he just kind of wanted to try his hand at something different, and you can't fault him for that. It has nothing to do with the organization, even though people may make it out to be a riff between he and Belichick or the organization. Look, what they did is unbelievable, and that will not change. He just wants to try his hand at something different and if it works out, great. If it doesn't, he's still the greatest to ever play the game."

Brady is set to turn 43 this offseason, and he didn't show any signs of slowing down last year. While the Patriots were bounced from the playoffs early by the Tennessee Titans, Brady threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in the regular season. Despite being 40 years old at the time, Favre found success in his first season in Minnesota back in 2009. He completed a carer-high 68.4 percent of his passes for 4,202 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

If Favre brought something special to an NFL team late in his career, surely Brady can do the same. He got his wish with a change of scenery. Let's see if he can still shoulder the load and take Tampa to the postseason.