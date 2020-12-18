For the second time in three weeks, AFC South rivals the Colts and Texans will face each other. The two teams engaged in a competitive game two weeks ago in Houston, as the Colts were able to escape with a 26-20 win. And while the 4-9 Texans are nearing the end of what has been a disappointing season, the 9-4 Colts are currently battling with the Titans for the AFC South title.

The Colts, who are 4-2 at home this season, are seven-point favorites to sweep their season series against the Titans, according to William Hill Sportsbook. The over/under has been set at 52.5 points Indianapolis is 8-5 against the spread and on the over/under, while Houston is 4-9 against the spread and 7-5-1 on the over/under. Be sure to click here to see who our CBS Sports NFL experts have picked to win and cover on Sunday.

Before we preview Sunday's game, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis,Indiana)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Colts are enjoying a solid season from 39-year-old Philip Rivers, who has completed 68.1% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rivers, who has enjoyed study protection from one of the NFL's best offensive lines, has had success getting the ball to receivers T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, rookie Michael Pittman Jr., and running back Nyhiem Hines. Rivers' passing has been complemented by rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for 759 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Taylor is coming off of a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's 44-27 win over the Raiders. The Colts will be facing a Texans defense that allowed 36 points in last week's blowout loss to the Bears.

While he has enjoyed another statistically strong season, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled to get anything going downfield last Sunday after injuries ravaged the Texans' other skill players. Watson may have running back David Johnson and receiving Brandin Cooks back for Sunday's game after both players missed last week's game. Even with Johnson and Cooks back in the fold, the Texans will have their work cutout for them against a Colts defense that shut out the Texans during the second half of their Week 13 showdown. The Colts' defense has been led by veteran pass rusher Justin Houston (7.5 sacks), linebacker Darius Leonard (97 tackles) and cornerback Kenny Moore (four interceptions, 11 passes defensed).

Prediction

The Texans are surely capable of keeping things close, but the Colts, given their depth and advantages at multiple positions, should be able to take care of business while getting one step closer towards clinching their second playoff berth in three years. Taylor, Hines and Jordan Wilkins shouldn't have any issue having success against the Texans' 31st ranked run defense.

Score: Colts 30, Texans 21