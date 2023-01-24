Joe Burrow has proven himself to be a clutch postseason performer, as evidenced by his 5-1 record in the playoffs over the last two seasons, including a AFC Championship Game victory on the road. Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to five postseason victories, as many as the franchise previously had since their inception in 1968.

There's no doubt Burrow has changed the fortunes of the Bengals franchise, starting with his impressive record in the month of January. Burrow has never lost an NFL game in January, going 7-0 in his five starts that month. Including his college career at LSU, Burrow is 9-0 in January.

With Burrow putting his perfect January record on the line in the AFC title game Sunday, let's take a look at his starts in each of the January games.

Joe Burrow stats in January games

Game Completion percentage Pass Yards TD INT Rating (NFL) Score 2019 Fiesta Bowl (LSU vs. UCF) 61.76% (21 of 34) 394 4 1 128.8 W 40-32 2020 National Championship (LSU vs. Clemson) 63.27% (31 of 49) 463 5 0 128.2 W 42-25 2021 Week 17 (Bengals vs. Chiefs) 76.92% (30 of 39) 446 4 0 148.0 W 34-31 2021 Wild Card (Bengals vs. Raiders) 70.59% (24 of 34) 244 2 0 110.4 W 26-19 2021 Divisional Round (Bengals at Titans) 75.68% (28 of 37) 348 0 1 93.1 W 19-16 2021 AFC Championship Game (Bengals at Chiefs) 60.53% (23 of 38) 250 2 1 86.5 W 27-24 2022 Week 18 (Bengals vs. Ravens) 59.52% (25 of 42) 215 1 0 81.0 W 27-16 2022 Wild Card (Bengals vs. Bengals) 71.88% (23 of 32) 209 1 0 99.6 W 24-17 2022 Divisional Round (Bengals at Bills) 63.89% (23 of 36) 242 2 0 101.9 W 27-10

Burrow's January stats combined in college and the NFL are beyond impressive, as he's completed 66.86% of his passes for 2,811 yards with 21 touchdowns to just three interceptions for a 109.0 passer rating.

That 9-0 record will be put to the test on Sunday -- but Burrow has won games this deep in January before.