It's safe to say Browns' Kenny Britt is not a fan of playing games in London

Over the previous three seasons, wide receiver Kenny Britt played for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams. Because he was on the Rams, Britt played a game in London last season.

Based on his comments this week, it's safe to say Britt was not a big fan of the experience. "I hated London, hated it," Britt said, per ESPN.com. "I hated it with a passion."

What, exactly did Britt hate? Well ... "I hated everything about it," Britt said. "I hated the flight. I hated us being there so long. I hated the flight back. I hated the food. You can ask my wife the same thing, and she'll give you the same answer."

Apparently, his wife and daughter did not have a good travel experience while the team was in London. "Last time my wife and daughter actually took a trip to Paris. Had a worse time there. It's a long story, but it was all bad."

Why is this relevant? Well, Britt's new team, the Cleveland Browns, is playing in London this weekend. The Browns are set to square off against the Minnesota Vikings at Twickenham Stadium (the same place the Rams played the Giants last year) this coming Sunday.

He's not the only one who isn't looking forward to the experience, either.

Tight end Seth DeValve: "It'll be interesting to see a place I've never been before. But I'd rather not be in a plane for 16 hours, or however long it is."



Safety Jabrill Peppers: I'm really not fond of planes. I'm trying not to even think about it."

Guard Kevin Zeitler: "It's a very long flight, a big time change with all the side effects that go with it."

We'll see if their mind changes if the Browns somehow manage to get their first win of the season while abroad.