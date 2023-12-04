Back in August, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson proved that the NFL is all business when he cut his son, tight end Josh Pederson, when the team finalized their rosters. One day after he was waived, he signed to the practice squad, where he has remained until Monday night.

Doug will get to see his son's NFL debut from the same sideline as Josh has been elevated to the active roster today and expected to make his NFL debut against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Ian Rapoport. The move comes as a couple Jaguars tight ends -- Luke Farrell and Brenton Strange -- are questionable heading into the prime-time matchup.

When asked about Strange's status on Saturday, the head coach said, "Yeah, we'll see. He'll get another day today, he's been feeling good all week. I don't want to push him too hard, but he's doing well, we'll get another good day in today and make that determination this weekend."

The other healthy tight end, other than Josh Pederson, is starter Evan Engram.

Josh Pederson joined the team in July, coming from the USFL and was cut the next month. He played in 10 games for the Houston Gamblers, starting six, with 24 receptions for 325 yards.

He went undrafted in 2021 and signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, but never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Jaguars enter the game 8-3 and first in the AFC South, while the Bengals are 5-6 and last in the AFC North.