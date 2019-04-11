Jaguars star Leonard Fournette facing two charges after being arrested following traffic stop in Florida

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was arrested in Florida on Thursday following a traffic stop in Jacksonville.

According to a police report from the incident, Fournette was arrested for knowingly driving with a suspended license. According to New4 in Jacksonville, Fournette's license was suspended in March due to the fact that he had never paid off a speeding ticket that he had received in November. The Jaguars running back was given a citation on Nov. 17 after police clocked him going 37 mph in an area where the speed limit was just 25 mph.

After Thursday's arrest, Fournette posted a $1,508 bond and was released after just 24 minutes in custody. In a statement, the Jaguars said they're aware of the incident.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information," the team said. "No further comment will be provided at this time."

Fournette has had a rocky relationship with Jags over the past few months, and this arrest definitely isn't going to help. The former first-round pick missed eight games in 2018, with seven of those game coming due to injury and one of those games coming due to suspension. The running back was suspended for one game after getting into a fight with a Bills player in Week 12. When he returned from suspension in Week 14, things didn't get much better as he was caught on video telling a fan he was going to "beat his ass."

The Jaguars running back also got ripped by Tom Coughlin following the team's season finale against the Texans. Basically, Coughlin felt that Fournette looked completely disinterested while sitting on the bench during the Jags' 20-3 loss.

“I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette. They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player.” #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/WmcwQKt2Ek — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) December 30, 2018

Fournette finished the 2018 season with just 439 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 185 receiving yards and one score through the air.