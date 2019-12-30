Jarvis Landry on what the Browns need most heading into 2020: 'Leadership, just leadership'
Landry has played for three head coaches since his arrival in Cleveland, which needs to change
Jarvis Landry experienced all the frustration with the Cleveland Browns this season, a team picked by some experts to go to the Super Bowl only to finish with a worse record than last season (6-10). The Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after one season and many believe he was never qualified for the job in the first place.
Landry has been with the Browns for two seasons and already has had three head coaches in Hue Jackson, Gregg Williams (interim), and Kitchens. To put things in perspective, the New England Patriots have had one head coach since 2000 while the Philadelphia Eagles have had just three since 1999. It's no surprise those franchises have experienced two decades of sustained success.
Just 12 hours after Kitchens was fired, Landry made it clear what he believes the Browns need in their next head coach.
"Leadership. Just leadership," Landry said as the Browns cleaned out their lockers Monday. "Someone who demands respect, someone who respects his players and someone who respects opponents."
The Browns have been a coaching carousel since 2009, hiring seven coaches over the past 10 years. It's no surprise Cleveland has had 12 consecutive losing seasons and finished last in the AFC North eight times. Cleveland has not won more than seven games in a season since 2007.
Cleveland isn't a lost cause, because the roster isn't devoid of talent. Sophomore quarterback Baker Mayfield took a major step back, but some of that can be blamed on and a poor offensive line general manager John Dorsey didn't address in the offseason and inconsistencies from his star wide receivers. The Browns defense also was one of the worst against the run, finishing 30th in yards per carry allowed and rushing yards per game allowed.
Even when the Browns had on field success, it was marred by controversy. Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely for swinging his helmet at quarterback Mason Rudolph after a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in November, which affected an already fractured locker room. Beckham was a good soldier for most of the season, but his frustration sometimes spilled over onto the field and on the sidelines -- similar to his time in New York. Landry was seen yelling at Kitchens on the sideline while Mayfield didn't know when to stop talking.
Leadership will go a long way toward the Browns reaching their potential and it starts with their next head coach.
