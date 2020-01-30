Jarvis Landry puts Browns' disappointing 2019 season in perspective, excited for Kevin Stefanski era

Off the heels of a 7-8-1 season in 2018 and Baker Mayfield solidified at quarterback, the Cleveland Browns were looked at as a team on the rise. Then, when they acquired star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in an offseason trade with the New York Giants, they became the sexy pick to not only come out of the AFC North, but be a true Super Bowl contender in the conference. It just never materialized on a consistent basis.

Despite flashes of their potential (particularly their Week 4 thumping of the Baltimore Ravens), the Browns finished the year 6-10 and on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

"It was tough looking back at how talented we really are and not ever really putting it together," Landry told CBS Sports HQ on Thursday of the Browns season. "We played a great Baltimore team early in the season and we did what we were designed to do. We just couldn't do it all season. We couldn't find a way to do it all season."

That disappointing season also led to the Browns firing of first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, leaving the franchise looking for a fourth head coach in the previous three seasons.

"I've learned to adapt," he said of Cleveland coaching carousel. "I think the biggest thing for me has just always been that you can control the things you can control and go out there and perform at a high level. "

In the end, the Browns landed on hiring former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their latest head coach, a hire that seems to have the approval of Landry, especially after speaking with the likes of Minnesota receiver Stefon Diggs.

"I have Stefon Diggs," he said when asked about trying to get to know Stefanski's style. "I had conversations with him and other guys that came under Kevin and it's all been great things. I'm excited to see what happens."

One thing that's likely high on Stefanski's to-do list now that he's with the Browns is stabilizing former No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Baker Mayfield. After a really promising rookie campaign, Mayfield took a step back, despite the addition of Beckham Jr. He finished the year completing less than 60% of his passes for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. While that's hardly a season to write home about, Landry still has plenty of confidence in Baker putting together a strong NFL career.

"I mean, it's really only been two years," he said of Baker. "He's still young and fresh in his career. My honest thing to him has always been the same -- it starts with you. He knows that. He understands that. He's a guy that I know comes in to work each and every week, each and every day with one goal in mind and that's to win."

Despite the topsy-turvy season, Landry was able to lead the team with 83 receptions, 1,174 yards, and six receiving scores. If Stefanski can stabilize this team even more in 2020, it should not only result in a more productive season for Landry but more overall team success as well.