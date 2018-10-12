Jerry Jones seems convinced that Jason Garrett can lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl win

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett might be on the hot seat in the eyes of several oddsmakers, but the good news for him is that he's not on the hot seat in the eyes of the only person who matters, and that's Jerry Jones.

During an interview with 105.3 the Fan on Friday, not only did Jones heap praise upon Garrett, but he also gave his coach a strong vote of confidence.

"He's absolutely the real deal," Jones said. "There's no fraud in Jason Garrett."

Since watching Garrett take over as coach midway through the 2010 season, Jones says this his coach has only gotten better.

"He works very hard. He's got outstanding background in our game," Jones said. "He's gained a Harvard or whatever kind of degree -- the best in the world -- in the NFL through being your head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and I want to put all of that together and use it."

With the Cowboys off to a 2-3 start, Garrett's name has been near the top of every hot seat list imaginable. As a matter of fact, one sportsbook has even labeled Garrett as the most likely to become the first NFL coach fired in 2018.

Odds for first NFL head coach to be fired (via @BetDSI).



Cowboys HC Jason Garrett is the favorite right now. pic.twitter.com/vWl764vcGA — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 8, 2018

However, if you believe Jones, you definitely shouldn't bet any money on Garrett getting fired, and that's because it doesn't sound like the Cowboys owner would make that move anytime soon. Not only is Jones a fan of Garrett, but he firmly believes that the Cowboys coach will lead the team to a Super Bowl win. The Cowboys haven't won, or even played in, a Super Bowl since 1995.

"Now, does he have some things that others may do better or does he have some things that he could do better? Of course," Jones said. "But what we've got here is an asset that I think will get us to where we want to go, and that's a championship."

During Garrett's time as Cowboys coach, the team has been to the playoffs twice, but hasn't made it out of the divisional round.

Although Jones gave Garrett a vote of confidence, it was interesting to hear him call out his coach again by mentioning there are some thing he needs to do better. After the Cowboys failed to go for it on a fourth down during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans, Jones publicly questioned Garrett's decision to punt (After the Cowboys punted, the Texans drove straight down the field for a game-winning field goal).

During Friday's interview, Jones admitted that he might not agree with every decision Garrett makes at first, but after the game, the coach usually explains things.

"When you're sitting down and going over 'what about this way' or 'how about doing it that way,' you'll have a nice, good logical reason for it not having gone that way every time," Jones said. "He thinks it through. He works hard."

One interesting thing Jones was asked about during his interview was whether or not he's too close to Garrett. Basically, does Jones keep Garrett because he doesn't want to fire a good friend?

"I get it, I understand it," Jones said. "I have known that when this thing goes the other way or doesn't meet expectations, get ready, there's going to be a lot of criticism about things that many times aren't even related to the game or to the issue. Now I don't mean to talk philosophically here. Specifically, when you win, your jokes are funnier. When you win, you got more personality."

If you're wondering if Garrett will survive the season, the answer is almost certainly yes. If you want to bet on a coach who will be the first one fired, Vance Joseph seems play the smart-money play. The Broncos coach topped our first hot seat rankings, which came out earlier this week.