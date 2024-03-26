Aaron Rodgers was on the short list of vice presidential possibilities for U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but the New York Jets quarterback will not be on the ballot this November. Kennedy is instead expected to name attorney Nicole Shanahan as his VP for a 2024 election bid, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Rodgers, 40, was one of Kennedy's top targets for the role, the politician previously confirmed to CBS News, and The New York Times indicated the former NFL MVP had "welcomed the overtures." But Jets brass suggested they did not expect Rodgers to make a serious run at a White House position when asked about it at this week's NFL annual meetings.

Rodgers has publicly supported Kennedy in the past, indicating he planned to vote for the environmental lawyer in 2024, and advocating for the politician's stances on vaccinations and "medical freedom." Kennedy, who is the son of former U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, has been outwardly critical of the public health industry. He is expected to run as an independent candidate, attempting to upset current President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump this fall.

He reportedly valued Rodgers' "star power and independent zeal" when considering the longtime Green Bay Packers star.