New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear during the Jets' first preseason game last Friday night, and a recovery timeline is still being established. NFL Media reports that the recovery plan is complicated, but that it's possible Wilson could miss Week 1 of the regular season. Even in that worst case scenario, don't expect the Jets to add another starter, such as Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Jets "don't appear intent on" adding Garoppolo. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is still looking for his new NFL team, as the franchise is set on moving forward with Trey Lance under center. The Jets looked like a potential landing spot since head coach Robert Saleh is familiar with Garoppolo from his days as the defensive coordinator in the Bay. However, with Wilson not expected to miss too much time, New York appears comfortable moving forward with Joe Flacco.

Wilson reportedly underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus this week, and there were no surprises in the procedure. While this was a welcomed development, the initial recovery timeline for the young QB was 2-4 weeks, and the season opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens is now less than four weeks away. Of course nothing is official, but it's possible Flacco starts Week 1.

Coincidentally, Saleh said earlier this month that Flacco "should" still be a starter in the NFL, and Flacco agreed, saying he's still capable of being a starter. The former Super Bowl MVP is entering his third year with the Jets, and is 0-5 as a starter. In seven total games played for New York, Flacco has thrown for 1,202 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

As for Garoppolo's future, it's still murky. It has been reported that the Cleveland Browns will consider trading for him if Deshaun Watson's suspension increases substantially, but they are currently set to move forward with Jacoby Brissett for at least the first six games of the 2022 season.