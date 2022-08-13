The New York Jets held their breath when starting quarterback Zach Wilson came up limping after a first-quarter scramble during their first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was then helped to the locker room, and did not return. There was obviously considerable concern for the second-year signal-caller, but he has reportedly dodged serious injury.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear, per ESPN. He's expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Wilson will now undergo arthroscopic surgery to correct the issue, and the Jets reportedly consider this fortunate news. According to The Athletic, Wilson's ligaments in the right knee are reportedly in good shape.

ESPN reports that Wilson will not need a full repair of his meniscus, but will undergo a trim instead. The upcoming procedure will reportedly determine whether Wilson will miss just two weeks, or the full four weeks. Either way, Wilson suiting up for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11 is possible.

While this is fortunate news in some ways, this isn't exactly the start to the season the Jets envisioned for their young quarterback. On Wilson's first drive Friday night, he overthrew a pass to rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson, and then threw a terrible interception which set up Philly's second touchdown of the contest. The next drive, Wilson was injured.

In 13 games as a rookie, Wilson completed just 55.6% of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while going 3-10. The Jets worked hard this offseason to surround Wilson with improved weaponry, a solid offensive line and an up-and-coming defense, and they are expecting the BYU product to make a big jump in Year 2. Fortunately, his season did not end before it began.