A trade between the Jets and Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not yet been finalized, but New York's general manager Joe Douglas is confident it will eventually get done. Rodgers publicly declared that it is his "intent" to play for the Jets, but the specifics on how that can happen are still in the works.

"Obviously, we're not where we need to be yet, but I feel like we're in a good place," Douglas said (via NFL.com).

He added that there have been "some productive conversations" between the Jets and Green Bay Packers. There is no rush to get the deal done and Douglas says "there's no hard deadline." It has been nearly two weeks ago since Rodgers made his feelings known, but for the Jets timing is not an issue.

"There's not a ton of urgency from our standpoint right now. But still very optimistic," the GM said.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh feels the same way and does not feel it's time to hit "the panic button."

"I'm confident that things are going to work out," Saleh said. "You guys know me. I'm a very positive person and optimistic, so I'm confident that things will go the way we we're hoping. But at the same time, it's not going to eat at me."

Likely referencing Rodgers working with Jets coordinator Nathaniel Hackett when they were both with the Packers, Saleh mentioned that a quarterback coming in and already knowing how the offense is run would be a plus and means they don't need to get things done right away.

"If there's a great rapport with the coordinator, there's really no urgency. The quarterback, if he understands the system, if the quarterback knows it, it's just a matter of just refining skills and doing all that stuff. So there's no hurry," Saleh said.

With Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson announcing that he asked to be traded, he could be another option to join the Jets, but Douglas says that is not going to happen.

"First of all, Lamar Jackson is a fantastic player, but where we stand is, it would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path," Douglas said. "We have our plan, we have our process and we're sticking to that. ... We're never going to operate in bad faith."