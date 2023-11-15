The New York Jets have struggled as of late. After an abysmal offensive showing in an overtime victory over the New York Giants in Week 8, thing got worse. The Jets have now dropped two straight games and have failed to score a single touchdown in each of those contests as the offense is letting down the defense.

Zach Wilson's unit has converted 25% of third downs this season, which is the lowest conversion rate since the 2005 San Francisco 49ers. The Jets have gone 11 quarters, 36 offensive drives and 186 plays from scrimmage without scoring a touchdown. This week, the Jets held a players-only meeting on their scheduled day off to air their grievances, per ESPN.

"The guys talked, and we had the floor," Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said on the "Bart & Hahn Show." "It was just us. We got to make sure we're all on the same page about where we're at and how the hell we get out of this funk, man. That was really the message. When it comes from one of your teammates, it always hits different. It always resonates a little bit more."

Hours after the Jets' locker-room meeting, the team announced the release of running back Michael Carter.

"This one hurts the most I can't even lie…" Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton posted on social media.

Carter has recorded 106 yards from scrimmage in nine games this season, and hasn't played more than 32% of New York's offensive snaps in any game this year. He was New York's leading rusher as a rookie back in 2021 with 639 yards on the ground, but clearly fell out of favor with head coach Robert Saleh and the coaching staff. Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that more personnel changes are on the way, per SNY.

Garrett Wilson said the players are "truly sorry about the product we've put on the field offensively this season to this point." There isn't just one thing that has led to the Jets' recent struggles. Zach Wilson hasn't played well, the wide receivers are dropping passes and the play-calling has been questionable as well. Those on the Jets roster hope this meeting could light a fire under the team as they prepare for the rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"We don't want to finish the season and look back like we should've done this earlier ... so let's talk about it now," Garrett Wilson said. "Hopefully, it leads to results, but the reality of us doing that and doing the right thing as far as calling a players-only meeting and talking, it doesn't guarantee anything. We still have to go out and do it, but we're taking the right steps and we're turning over every stone because it matters to us."

We'll see if New York can rebound on the road in Buffalo. The Jets have won two out of their last three matchups against the Bills, including this year's season opener, which went to overtime.