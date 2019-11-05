Jets place corner Trumaine Johnson on IR, likely to be released by New York this offseason
Trumaine Johnson's time with the Jets appears to be up
The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that they have placed cornerback Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve, ending his 2019 campaign. Johnson suffered an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 and that ailment led to him being inactive in New York's loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend.
This may also be the last time we see Johnson in a Jets uniform, as Tom Pellissero of the NFL Network reports the veteran will likely be released this offseason before his $11 million salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed. The 29 year old signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract with New York back in 2018 after spending his entire career with the Rams organization.
While Johnson was able to be a solid figure in the Rams secondaries over the course of his time there, his tenure with the Jets has been underwhelming, if not a downright bust. Injuries have plagued him over the course of the last two seasons, as he played in just 17 games total. In that time, he's struggled with inconsistency and totaled just 65 tackles, seven passes defended and five interceptions.
If New York actually does decide to cut bait with Johnson this offseason, he'll have made $34 million for those 17 games of service.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
O'Brien explains Keke Coutee benching
The Texans' versatile playmaker hasn't played since Week 7
-
The greatest Manshew Mania moments
So long, Minshew Mania
-
Lawrence: 'Sky is not the limit' for DAL
The All-Pro pass rusher led a defensive effort that was master class against the catty Giants
-
Callahan has control of Redskins' roster
Bill Callahan is the one calling the shots in D.C. and here's what that might mean for Dwayne...
-
Chargers owner responds to London rumors
Say no more about the Chargers relocating to London around owner Dean Spanos
-
Gardner Minshew benched for Nick Foles
The Jaguars are going back to their original starter after their bye week
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...