Jets place corner Trumaine Johnson on IR, likely to be released by New York this offseason

The New York Jets announced on Tuesday that they have placed cornerback Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve, ending his 2019 campaign. Johnson suffered an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 and that ailment led to him being inactive in New York's loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

This may also be the last time we see Johnson in a Jets uniform, as Tom Pellissero of the NFL Network reports the veteran will likely be released this offseason before his $11 million salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed. The 29 year old signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract with New York back in 2018 after spending his entire career with the Rams organization.

While Johnson was able to be a solid figure in the Rams secondaries over the course of his time there, his tenure with the Jets has been underwhelming, if not a downright bust. Injuries have plagued him over the course of the last two seasons, as he played in just 17 games total. In that time, he's struggled with inconsistency and totaled just 65 tackles, seven passes defended and five interceptions.

If New York actually does decide to cut bait with Johnson this offseason, he'll have made $34 million for those 17 games of service.