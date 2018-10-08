Jets safety sets NFL record for longest no TD interception return and you have to see it

It's not often that you get to see NFL history made on the final play of a blowout game, but that's exactly what happened in New York on Sunday during the Jets' 34-16 win over the Broncos.

With just 11 seconds left to go in the game, the Broncos had the ball at the Jets' three-yard line, so they decided to run one more play, and what happened next will go down in the record books.

On the play, Case Keenum threw a ball into the end zone that got tipped by a Jets defender into the waiting hands of safety Marcus Maye. At that point, Maye had two options: Fall straight to the ground and end the game or make a 105-yard desperation run to the Broncos' end zone for a touchdown.

Maye chose option two, and as you'll see below, trying to make a 105-yard run after playing four quarters of football isn't easy.

BRUTAL ☹️



Marcus Maye just broke a record for longest INT return without a Touchdown... pic.twitter.com/CayJjr2zvP — SquadQL (@SquadQL) October 7, 2018

HE CAME ONE YARD SHORT.

Maye needed 105 yards to get to the end zone, but he only made it 104 yards after Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton chased him down and tackled him at the one-yard line. All that work for nothing.

Although getting caught at the one is embarrassing, there is a silver lining here: Maye's name is now in the NFL record book.

The safety's 104-yard return set the record for longest interception return without a touchdown. The previous record was held by Cincinnati's Dre Kirkpatrick, who returned an interception 101 yards without scoring last season. Coincidentally, that game also came against the Broncos.

As for Maye, Since the Jets won the game, he was able to joke about the play afterward.

"It was good. It was a fun play," Maye said, via the team's official website. "But I ended up short. I've got to get in shape."

The crazy thing about the play is that Maye actually ran more than 104 yards. Due to all the zig zagging, the Jets safety actually ran a total of 140.7 yards on the interception, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Of course, Maye wasn't the only Jets player who broke a record in the game. Running back Isaiah Crowell rushed for 219 yards against Denver, which set the franchise record for most rushing yards in a game.