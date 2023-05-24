The New York Jets are bringing in an interesting name to work out for the team, as the club will host free agent punter Matt Araiza on Wednesday, per ESPN. It's an interesting move considering New York signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead earlier this offseason, but Araiza is a young player with star potential.

Nicknamed "Punt God," Araiza was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills last year, and he beat out veteran Matt Haack for the job in the preseason. In Buffalo's exhibition matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Araiza recorded a booming 82-yard punt. However, he didn't make it to the regular season.

In August, Araiza was one of three San Diego State football players named in a civil lawsuit accusing the men of gang-raping a 17-year-old at a house party. While Araiza maintained his innocence, the Bills released the rookie punter, with general manager Brandon Beane stating "this was bigger than football."

In December, it was reported that Araiza would not be charged with any crime. Earlier this month, Yahoo Sports acquired a transcript of a meeting with a deputy district attorney, the alleged victim and her attorneys, which revealed that Araiza was not present in the home when the alleged rape occurred.

Araiza now gets another chance at an NFL career. In his final season at San Diego State, Araiza averaged 51.19 yards per punt, which broke an NCAA record. On punts in between the 30s in 2021, Araiza put 63 percent inside the 20-yard line and 27 percent inside the 10 with an average field position at the 16-yard line.