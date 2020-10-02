The New York Jets will keep Adam Gase as their head coach, now and for the foreseeable future. Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets will not fire Gase after Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, as previously rumored, and instead plan to retain him for the rest of the season. Thursday's result reportedly did not affect New York's plans regarding Gase's future, as they planned to keep him as head coach no matter the result.

Gase will have a hard time convincing the Jets he deserves to be retained for 2021 (and beyond) over the next several weeks. The Jets, already off to a 0-4 start, host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 followed by a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. The following three games are against the Buffalo Bills (home), Kansas City Chiefs (road), and New England Patriots (home) -- so the team could potentially be staring at an 0-9 start.

Gase is no stranger to poor starts in New York, as the Jets started 1-7 last season before winding up 7-9 thanks to winning six of eight games to close the year. Known for his offensive prowess and work with quarterbacks, the Jets offense finished next to last in points scored and last in total yards in 2019. The Jets offense is actually worse in 2020, ranking last in points scored and total yards heading into Thursday's game.

New York was blown out in its first three games, as each game was practically decided by the third quarter. The Jets keeping Gase -- despite the unpreparedness and lack of discipline (the eight penalties per game average is tied for second-most in the NFL) -- revolves around the development of Sam Darnold. The Jets quarterback has just completed 59.4% of his passes for 792 yards with three touchdowns to four interceptions (70.4 passer rating) through four games. They are likely hoping his presence will continue to help Darnold's development.

Gase is just 30-38 in five seasons as a NFL head coach and 7-13 with the Jets.