The San Francisco 49ers upset the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in Super Wild Card Weekend, but a tough test awaits them in the divisional round, as they travel to Green Bay to play the No. 1 seed Packers. The 49ers will have to try for their second straight upset victory with a banged-up quarterback, however, as Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a couple of painful issues.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo is dealing with a bone chip and a torn UCL in his throwing thumb that will require surgery in the offseason, along with a sprained shoulder he suffered against the Cowboys. While he's injured, San Fran's starting quarterback is expected to suit up on Saturday night against the Packers.

Garoppolo was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday with his right shoulder and right thumb injuries, but was a full participant on Wednesday. He made some good plays in Super Wild Card Weekend against Dallas and some poor ones as well. Garoppolo helped the 49ers jump out to a 13-0 lead in the first half, but also threw a bad interception in the fourth quarter that allowed the Cowboys to cut the 49ers' lead to just six points. Overall, Garoppolo completed 16 of 25 passes for 172 yards and one interception this past Sunday.

Garoppolo suffered his thumb injury in the 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. Trey Lance replaced him for the 49ers' Week 17 win over the Houston Texans, but he returned in Week 18 and aided San Francisco in its incredible 27-24 overtime comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams in the regular-season finale that sealed a postseason berth.