Joe Flacco will have to face Steelers defense without his two starting offensive tackles

When the Ravens host the Steelers on Sunday afternoon they'll be without both starting offensive tackles. Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and James Hurst (back) have been declared out after neither practiced all week.

Jermaine Eluemunor, a practice-squad player earlier this season, will likely replace Stanley, the team's 2016 first-round pick, at left tackle. And rookie third-round pick Orlando Brown Jr. will rake over for veteran James Hurst, a 2014 undrafted free agent. Pro Football Focus graded Stanley as the 10th-best offensive tackle and Hurst was 57th.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh welcomes the challenge.

"We're not as healthy as they are, but we're healthy enough to win the game, I promise you that," he said. "So I can't wait to go out and play."

Exacerbating matters: Pittsburgh's defense has been getting into the backfield with some regularity in recent weeks; according to Football Outsiders, the Steelers' defensive line ranks fifth against the run and the pass, which could make life difficult for not only quarterback Joe Flacco but also running backs Alex Collins, Buck Allen and recent addition Ty Montgomery.

The Steelers are also still smarting from the Week 4 meeting in which Flacco completed 11 of his first 12 passes and finished 28 of 42 for 363 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He was sacked twice, but his comments after Baltimore's 26-14 victory suggest he felt little in the way of pressure.

"It's not like today was the toughest Pittsburgh Steeler games I've ever played," Flacco said at the time.

"I don't like that comment," safety Sean Davis said earlier this week, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "because I feel like Baltimore week, I'm already preparing my body as if there's going to be a bruising. We'll see if he has the same response after this game."

Guard Ramon Foster added: "[Flacco's comment] was kind of shocking. He didn't feel like he was hit hard enough. We'll see how it goes. You don't really see a quarterback saying anything like that."

Second-year outside linebacker T.J. Watt leads the Steelers with seven sacks. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave are next with three sacks. The Steelers' 24 totals sacks is tied for second in the league (with Chiefs, Cardinals and Broncos) behind only -- you guessed it -- the Ravens.

The line opened with the Ravens as three-point favorites but six of eight CBS Sports experts expect the Steelers to win on the road. If that happens, Pittsburgh will move to 5-2-1 and remain atop the AFC North while Baltimore would head into its bye week with a 4-5 mark, good for third in the division.