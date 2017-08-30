Johnny Manziel reportedly works out for CFL team, but has 'too many red flags'

If Johnny Manziel was hoping the CFL would be the site of his football comeback, he's got some work to do. According to TSN, a CFL team already rejected his first comeback attempt.

As TSN reported on Wednesday, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats held a workout for Manziel in Buffalo last week. That workout included a physical and medical tests. A source told TSN that Manziel has "too many red flags" for them to pursue him.

As Yahoo Sports noted, the Tiger-Cats briefly hired former Baylor coach Art Briles, who lost his job at Baylor due to numerous assault incidents and allegations that involved members of the football program. That same team concluded that Manziel has too many red flags.

TSN has more:

The Ticats were hoping to learn that Manziel, 24, is ready to put his troubled past behind him and dedicate himself to becoming the player he was in college. Most importantly, the team wondered if Manziel could manage becoming the face of a franchise and the attention that would come with a return to the spotlight. The answer to those questions was a resounding no, according to sources. Among other concerns, the Ticats were not convinced Manziel is in in game shape or that his off-field regiment is consistent with that of someone dedicated to professional football

That's a rough blow for Manziel, a first-round pick of the Browns in 2014 whose career stalled due to shaky play on the field and reckless behavior away from the field. In his two-year career, Manziel completed 57 percent of his passes, threw the same number of touchdowns as interceptions (seven), and posted a 74.4 passer rating.

His career in the NFL ended, though, due to a series of incidents away from the field, most notably an alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley. Manziel eventually reached a settlement to dismiss the domestic-violence case.

In his time away from football, Manziel's done more than his fair share of partying, held an autograph session near this past season's Super Bowl, and got engaged. He's maintained that he wants to return to the NFL. Interest was limited this offseason, though. His only meeting came with Saints coach Sean Payton, but Payton described it as nothing more than a get-to-know-you meeting.

TSN added in its report that the Tiger-Cats plan to keep Manziel on their negotiation list. So don't rule out something happening in the future. Still, Manziel's future in football continues to look bleak.