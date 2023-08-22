PHILADELPHIA -- Less than 12 hours after the Indianapolis Colts allowed Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade partner, the former All-Pro running back was present at the team's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. Taylor wasn't in uniform for the practice, wearing a black hoodie that read: "I am stronger than my darkest."

The phrase is for support of the team's "Kicking The Stigma" mental health initiative, meaning it had nothing to do with his contract situation. Taylor was essentially wearing team gear to the practice. He was unavailable to speak to reporters, as he is still rehabbing from offseason ankle surgery and still isn't medically cleared to practice.

"I'm aware of obviously the reports with J.T.," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "But my focus right now is on this football team, this joint practice and getting these guys ready to play for Thursday."

Taylor was watching the running backs in individual drills, and even chatted with Colts legend Marvin Harrison during the segment.

The Colts were previously adamant over not trading Taylor, but since had a change of heart as it appears a long-term deal can not be reached with the star running back. Trading Taylor will be difficult considering the Colts are looking for a first-round pick or a package of picks that equate to that amount.

Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has merited an extension from the team that made him a second-round pick three years ago. In three seasons with the Colts, Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns while also having 802 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He's the second-fastest player in team history to rush for 3,000 yards (33 games), trailing only Edgerrin James (30 games). His 36 touchdowns are the second most by a Colts player after their first three seasons.

As Taylor's future remains in limbo, he'll still be with the Colts through the remainder of their trip in Philadelphia.