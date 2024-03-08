One of the top available free agents has just gone off the market. Veteran tight end Jonnu Smith, who was recently released by the Atlanta Falcons, is joining the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Friday. He and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Media.

The 28-year-old Smith spent just one year in Atlanta, catching off 50 of 70 targets for 582 yards and three touchdowns. Smith set career highs in receptions and yards last season, while his touchdown tally was his highest since 2020, when he caught eight touchdowns with the Titans.

Smith's prowess on screen passes may have been one of the things that may have compelled the Dolphins and head coach Mike McDaniel to sign him. Smith has the third-most yards after the catch on screen passes last season, according to Next Gen Stats. He will join a talented Dolphins offense that already includes Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert.

With Smith, the Dolphins will likely throw more screen passes to their tight ends. Of Miami's 42 screen passes last season, only one was thrown to a tight end, per TruMedia.

While Smith and Dalton Schultz are off the market (Schultz is re-signing with the Texans), there is still a slew of available tight ends that include Gerald Everett, Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Austin Hooper, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Hayden Hurst, C.J. Uzomah and Irv Smith.