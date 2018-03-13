Josh McCown agrees to return to Jets on one-year deal worth a reported $10 million

The Jets emerged as the losers of the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, but plenty of options to fix their broken quarterback situation still exist. Later on Tuesday, after Cousins agreed to sign with the Vikings, the Jets made their first move by turning to a familiar face.

Josh McCown, the team's starter in 2017, will return to New York on a one-year deal, his agent Mike McCartney announced. ESPN's Rich Cimini reports that McCown will earn $10 million in 2018 -- the same amount that Jay Cutler got to come out of retirement for the Dolphins in August, which seems fair for McCown. Whether or not it was a wise investment by the Jets remains to be seen.

The real winner here? McCartney.

One of the best agents in the biz, @MikeMcCartney7, and a hell of a guy, just had himself a day. Nice job, Mike.



Cousins 3/86 guaranteed

McCown 1/10 guaranteed — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 13, 2018

Let's check in on McCown:

Before Jets fans panic, it's important to note that just because the Jets re-signed McCown doesn't mean they won't make a move for a better quarterback. Sitting at No. 6 in the draft order, the Jets still seem like a prime candidate to take a quarterback at their current position or engineer a trade to move up the draft order and take a quarterback of their choosing. McCown, who completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,926 yards, 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 94.5 passer rating in 13 games last season, is nothing more than a bridge quarterback and a mentor at the age of 38.

It should, however, affect how they proceed with Teddy Bridgewater. Before they re-signed McCown, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets were working on a deal with Bridgewater and that he was "their first choice." It's not yet known how McCown's contract changes their stance on Bridgewater, who flashed plenty of upside as the Vikings' first-round pick of 2014, but is coming off a significant knee injury that ruined his past two seasons. Rapoport did say in his report that the Jets weren't Bridgewater's only option.

Stay tuned as free agency continues to heat up.