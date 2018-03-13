Kirk Cousins rumors: QB plans to sign with Vikings on fully guaranteed three-year deal

The Kirk Cousins sweepstakes might be over before it even got fully started. The Vikings, who are set to meet with Cousins on Tuesday night, will land the former Washington quarterback on a three-year deal on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per Schefter, the deal will be fully guaranteed. NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported early Tuesday that the Vikings planned to offer Cousins a fully-guaranteed $84 million contract over three years.

We all believed the Vikings and Jets would be the teams Cousins ultimately decided between, with the quarterback choosing between more money (New York) and a better opportunity to win (Minnesota). The latter appears to have won out.

Cousins was always going to command a ton of money wherever he went. The Cardinals, reportedly prepped a monster offer for him as well. But Cousins chose to take his first meeting with Minnesota, and it appears that'll be his last visit as well.

Minnesota might be cold, but it will be easy for Cousins to warm to the situation: the Vikings have excellent talent at the skill positions, with Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Kyle Rudolph serving as a really nice set of weapons for a franchise quarterback.

Defensively, Minnesota might very well be next in line to take over the "most likely team to be a dynasty" mantle away from the Seahawks. They are loaded at each level of that defense, and even if the offense doesn't explode out of the gate, the other side of the ball can keep Minnesota in contention. Minnesota nearly made a Super Bowl run last year despite losing Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford to injury over the last two years. Credit Case Keenum's excellent play for helping in that regard, but having an elite defense is a big plus.

Several quarterback dominoes have already fallen. The Broncos signed Case Keenum late at night on Tuesday. The Saints, potentially a darkhorse for Cousins if things went sideways with their own quarterback, locked down Drew Brees to a two-year deal. The Browns agreed to a trade for Tyrod Taylor over the weekend.

With Cousins heading to Minnesota, that leaves the Cardinals, Jets and Bills with question marks at the top of the quarterback depth chart. Other options available in free agency include Sam Bradford, AJ McCarron and Teddy Bridgewater. The Jets will reportedly turn their attention to Bridgewater and potential re-signing Josh McCown, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora: