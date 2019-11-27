JuJu Smith-Schuster posts video to Instagram that shows car driving over 100 mph

A video posted to JuJu Smith-Schuster's Instagram this week is raising some questions and the Steelers wide receiver could be in hot water as a result. The video, which was posted to Smith-Schuster's page on Tuesday night, shows a car hitting speeds of over 100 mph.

It's still unknown if Smith-Schuster took the video or if it's him driving the vehicle -- or both -- but the car shown appears to be a BMW. As DK Pittsburgh Sports points out, Smith-Schuster does apparently own a BMW i8. The clip appears to be taken from the driver's side of the vehicle and shows the speedometer going from 92 mph to 104 mph.

Here's the video, which has since been deleted from the wide receiver's Instagram page:

As of Wednesday morning, neither the Steelers nor Smith-Schuster have issued a comment on the video. Just over a year ago, then-Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was cited by Pittsburgh police for driving over 100 mph in his Porsche just hours before a game against the Carolina Panthers.

Smith-Schuster, 23, is currently recovering from a concussion and knee injury he suffered during the Steelers' game against the Browns on Nov..... 14. It's not clear yet if he will play against the Browns on Sunday.