The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.

Tampa Bay is coming off a Week 2 game where they were without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones due to injury and saw Mike Evans get ejected for a hit on Saints corner Marshon Lattimore. Because of that incident, Evans has been suspended for one game, further leaving the cupboard barren at the receiver position. To help fill it back up, Tampa Bay signed veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the plan to promote him and insert him into the pass-catching rotation.

That move appears to have been the team's first option -- or at least higher on the priority list than checking on Edelman.

During the latest episode of "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, Edelman was asked about the Beasley signing and the potential of him heading down to Florida to help out his former quarterback.

"I don't want to talk about this," said Edelman. "They signed Cole Beasley. I didn't get a call."

Of course, even as Edelman hinted at a return to the NFL this summer, the receiver noted that road -- if he ever went down it -- would "probably" lead him back to New England if anywhere. Still, it's pretty interesting that Brady -- who reportedly had been in contact with Beasley leading up to this signing -- didn't pick up the phone to call Edelman, whom he has a built-in rapport with.