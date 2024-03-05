The Pittsburgh Steelers profile as one of the most logical landing spots for quarterback Justin Fields, whose time with the Chicago Bears appears to be nearing its end. Just don't count on them actually pursuing the former first-round draft pick.

Weeks after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the team had no interest in acquiring a big-name successor to current starter Kenny Pickett, the Steelers have doubled down on the approach internally, per The Athletic, showing little interest in a potential Fields trade despite the Bears practically advertising their incumbent signal-caller ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

USA Today recently reported that the Steelers had expressed some level of interest in Fields, but that runs counter to everything else that's come from inside the team. Why? It appears Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of Pittsburgh's brass meant it when they said they intend to give Pickett, their 2022 first-rounder, another legitimate opportunity to run the show.

It's still possible the club will prioritize competition under center, perhaps in the form of an experienced free agent like Ryan Tannehill, who has a history with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. But all indications are the Steelers will only add a quarterback if said player is aware he'll be competing with, not automatically replacing, Pickett atop the depth chart. Theoretically, Fields could still fall into that category, but with three years of starting experience and his own first-round reputation, he registers as more of a clear-cut QB1.

Where does that leave Fields, presuming the Bears prefer to deal him and use the No. 1 pick in the draft on USC star Caleb Williams? The Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are a few other teams expected to target quarterback help this offseason, and one or several of them could look to make an offer for Fields if they don't believe they can address the position through the draft.